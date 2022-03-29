Cramer's lightning round: Village Farms is not a buy

Loading chart...

FMC Corp: "I say, buy [agriculture stocks] when the rain is coming down."

Loading chart...

SIGA Technologies Inc: "It's actually an inexpensive company that makes money. ... I don't mind inexpensive."

Loading chart...

Rocket Companies Inc: "No, because when the Fed raises rates, you can't own Rocket mortgage, plain and simple. It just doesn't work."

Loading chart...