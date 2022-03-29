More contagious omicron BA.2 subvariant now dominant in the U.S., CDC says

The more contagious omicron subvariant, BA.2, is now the dominant version of Covid-19 in the U.S., according to data released by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention this week.

The subvariant accounts for nearly 55% of Covid infection samples that have undergone genetic sequencing. Even so, the spread of a more contagious strain does not guarantee the U.S. will endure a new wave of cases.

BA.2 has doubled as a proportion of circulating variants of the virus in the U.S. about every two weeks. At the beginning of February, the omicron subvariant made up just 1% of sequenced Covid cases in the U.S.

The BA.2 subvariant spreads about 75% faster than the earlier version of omicron, BA.1, according to the latest update from the U.K. Health Security Agency. BA.2 has caused a spike in infections in the U.K. and Germany in recent weeks, though cases have started to decline again there.

China has been battling its worst outbreak since 2020, which is also driven by BA.2

Though BA.2 spreads faster, it does not make people sicker than the earlier version of omicron, according to data from South Africa and the U.K., among other countries. Omicron and its subvariants generally result in less severe illness than the delta variant. Scientists in Qatar have found that Covid vaccines are as effective against BA.2 as they were against BA.1, though omicron has caused more breakthrough infections.

White House chief medical advisor Dr. Anthony Fauci said earlier this month that BA.2 could cause an uptick in cases in the U.S. But he does not expect another surge. Fauci said the country does not yet need to reintroduce Covid restrictions in response to the subvariant.

In New England, BA.2 now makes up about 73% of all Covid cases that have undergone genetic sequencing, according to the CDC. In New York and New Jersey, BA.2 represents more than 70% of sequenced cases. Throughout the pandemic, the Northeast has often been an epicenter of new variants and a harbinger of what the rest of the nation will face.