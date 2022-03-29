NBA's Cavaliers reach jersey patch deal with steel company Cleveland-Cliffs

Darius Garland #10 of the Cleveland Cavaliers shoots over Admiral Schofield #25 and Chuma Okeke #3 of the Orlando Magic during the second quarter at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse on March 28, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.

The Cleveland Cavaliers have a new jersey patch sponsorship. The NBA franchise agreed to terms with hometown steel manufacturer Cleveland-Cliffs, the parties announced Tuesday.

Terms of the deal were not publicly made available, but according to people familiar with the agreement, it matches the Cavs' previous sponsorship agreement with tire manufacturer Goodyear. That pact was valued at a reported $10 million per season.

The people declined to be named because the deal terms are private.

The agreement comes at a good time for Cleveland-Cliffs. The Cavs are one of the surprise teams in the NBA this season, and they appear headed to the postseason. The team is seventh in the NBA's Eastern Conference. The last time the team made the playoffs was when LeBron James led them to a fourth-consecutive NBA Finals in 2018, losing to the Golden State Warriors.

Cleveland-Cliffs would get increased national exposure if the Cavaliers make the playoffs, as postseason berths mean more television impressions for jersey patch partners.

Cleveland-Cliffs is traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol "CLF." It has a market cap of over $16 billion.