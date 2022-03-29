NFL owners vote to change playoff overtime rule to allow possessions for both teams

PALM BEACH, Fla. – NFL owners voted Tuesday to amend the playoff overtime rule in order to allow both teams to possess the ball regardless of whether a touchdown is scored on the first possession of the extra period.

The change came over two months after the 2021 NFL playoffs, which saw six of the final seven games decided by three points or less. The previous rule came under renewed scrutiny after the Kansas City Chiefs defeated the Buffalo Bills by scoring a touchdown on the first possession in overtime of their classic playoff game this past winter.

Under the previous playoff overtime rule, each team was allowed to possess the ball in extra play unless the club that received the opening kickoff scores a touchdown. If the opening drive resulted in a field goal, the opposing team would get an opportunity to match the score or win with a touchdown. If there was a turnover, the first team to score would win. This rule is still in effect for the regular season.

The NFL last modified the regulation, called Rule 16, in March 2012, when the league expanded the format from the playoffs to the regular season.

Since 2010, Atlanta Falcons CEO Rich McKay – chairman of the NFL's Competition Committee – noted there have been 12 postseason overtimes and the team winning coin toss has won 10 times. Seven of those victories came on the first drive, including the Kansas City Chiefs' win over the Bills in January.

A proposal from the Indianapolis Colts and Philadelphia Eagles sought to have both teams should possess the ball in overtime, regardless of whether a touchdown is scored on the first possession.