Cramer's lightning round: Go long on Hertz

Krystal Hur@kryshur
Key Points
  • It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.

Olin Corp: "The pricing is not going to hold up. I want you to be careful with that one."

Hertz Global Holdings Inc: "Let it run. ... Be long, Hertz."

CF Industries Holdings Inc: "Fertilizer plays tend to be very volatile. Take out half [your CF Industries shares], play with the rest."

Crocs Inc: "I'm going to say, avoid."

Canopy Growth Corp: "It's too low to sell at $7."

JD.Com Inc: "My take is this: I don't want you there, okay? Too risky."

