Cramer's lightning round: Go long on Hertz

Loading chart...

Olin Corp: "The pricing is not going to hold up. I want you to be careful with that one."

Loading chart...

Hertz Global Holdings Inc: "Let it run. ... Be long, Hertz."

Loading chart...

CF Industries Holdings Inc: "Fertilizer plays tend to be very volatile. Take out half [your CF Industries shares], play with the rest."

Loading chart...

Crocs Inc: "I'm going to say, avoid."

Loading chart...

Canopy Growth Corp: "It's too low to sell at $7."

Loading chart...