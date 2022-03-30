Investors believe it’s time to buy high dividend stocks, CNBC survey shows

Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York City, U.S., March 29, 2022.

We polled about 400 chief investment officers, equity strategists, portfolio managers and CNBC contributors who manage money about where they stood on the markets for the rest of 2022. The survey was conducted this week.

When asked "what are you most likely to buy now?," 30% of respondents said stocks paying high dividends.

Investors are in search of stocks that pay high and stable dividends, according to a new CNBC Delivering Alpha investor survey.

Investors are facing uncertainty from the Federal Reserve's rate hiking cycle, record high inflation and a war between Russia and Ukraine.

Dividend stocks are a great way for investors to generate income during the time of uncertainty. A dividend is a portion of a company's earnings that are paid out as a reward to shareholders.

Financials were the second most popular sector among investors. About a quarter of respondents said they would purchases bank stocks. Investors are likely banking on higher rates boosting their bottom lines.

Technology stocks, both large and small, made up a big chunk of responses. Twenty one percent of those surveyed said they are likely to purchase mega-cap technology names, while 13% said they intend to buy smaller high growth technology stocks.

Agriculture stocks were picked by 4% of respondents. The same number of people said they would buy ESG targeted funds. Two percent of respondents said they are most likely to buy consumer staples equities.