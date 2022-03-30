CNBC Pro

Buy these 'safe haven' global tech stocks as risk-appetite returns, Morgan Stanley says

Zavier Ong
WATCH LIVE

More In Pro Insight

watch now
VIDEO08:29
CNBC ProDisney, Apple, and Fortinet are some of today's stock picks: Pro Market Movers Mar. 29
Alison Conklin2 hours ago
CNBC ProAs Wall Street’s ‘fear gauge’ drops, these riskier stocks should pop
Yun Li
CNBC ProThese underperformers could be the next to join the comeback rally, Jefferies says
Tanaya Macheel
Read More