Next decade will transform health care more than past century: Johnson & Johnson CEO

Joaquin Duato, the new CEO of Johnson & Johnson, is comfortable enough in his new position at the 135-year-old company to issue a bold claim just a few months into the job and during his first interview: he predicts the next decade will see more health-care transformation than occurred during the past century.

Duato, the first non-U.S. born CEO for the company, and first to hold dual citizenship (Spain and U.S.), has been with J&J for three decades and was the chief information officer of its pharmaceuticals business, giving him key insights into the role of technology in health care.

Priority No. 1, Duato told CNBC's Meg Tirrell at Healthy Returns on Wednesday, is the opportunity "to create more progress in health in this decade than we have seen in the last 100 years."

As J&J prepares to split into two companies, Duato said that separating the consumer brands like Band-Aids, Tylenol, Neutrogena and Listerine from medical technology and pharmaceuticals will help the company be at the forefront of surgical techniques that transform health care.

"For the consumer health company, it's going to be an opportunity to deepen the relationships with consumers to attract new investors, to inspire employees, and to be able to have a fit-for-purpose model with their own capital location priorities ... and then for the new Johnson and Johnson it is going to be an opportunity to be more focused, more competitive and to deliver increased growth."

Johnson & Johnson, which is a bellwether in the health-care sector for hospital surgeries and procedures, has seen Covid pressure the overall business, but the CEO noted ahead of the upcoming earnings season that it did see good performance in its medical device business in 2021, with close to 16% growth, even as Covid weighed on activity and in particular, elective procedures.

Duato said the company is gaining share in its priority medtech platforms and expects "good" performance this year.

One particular area of focus is innovation for patients in improving surgical outcomes. Duato said as medical technology becomes increasingly digital and cloud-connected, AI will make it increasingly smarter. "And that's going to help surgeons to be able to deliver better surgical outcomes," he said.

In 2021, the company invested more than $2 billion in innovation, an increase of 23% in the middle of the pandemic. "That's a sign of how much we believe in the opportunity that I was describing ... of combining science and technology to deliver improvements in patient care," Duato said.

Research and development on the drug side is accelerating as well, he said, with a pipeline of 14 new medicines to be filed before 2025. "All of them are providing significant improvements in the standard of care, and at the same time, all of them with more than a billion dollar potential," he said.

He cited the recent approval of CARVYKTI, an antigen receptor T-cell therapy for the treatment of multiple myeloma, which helped 98% of patients who were otherwise likely to be headed for hospice care. "We are very optimistic about the treatment modalities that we are bringing, like cell therapy that are going to enable us have an aspiration to be able to cure some diseases that were thought to be incurable," Duato said.