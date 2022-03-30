Watch live: Biden speaks about fight against Covid as more contagious omicron BA.2 gains ground

[The stream has ended.]

President Joe Biden gave a speech Wednesday about the fight against Covid-19 in the U.S.

The president's remarks come a day after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended a fourth Covid vaccine shot of Pfizer or Moderna for people ages 50 or older. The CDC also recommended that certain younger people with compromised immune systems should receive a fifth of dose.

Biden received his fourth dose after his speech.

Congress is also fumbling billions of dollars in Covid funding as a more contagious subvariant of omicron, BA.2, takes hold across the country. BA.2 has caused new outbreaks in Europe and China, though White House chief medical advisor Dr. Anthony Fauci has said he does not expect another surge here.

However, the Biden administration has warned Congress that failing to pass $22.5 billion in new Covid money will result in drastic cuts to the nation's pandemic response plan, leaving the nation unprepared if another surge takes places.