Cramer's lightning round: AT&T is not a buy

Loading chart...

EVgo Inc: "The only electric vehicle stock that I'm recommending right now is Tesla. This one's losing a fortune. No thank you."

Loading chart...

Gevo Inc: "It should be working better here, but it's losing too much money. And ever since November, the money-losers are stocks that just go down."

Loading chart...

AT&T Inc: "Right now, I think they're doing terribly. It's just not a great company."

Loading chart...

Kosmos Energy Ltd: "Good company. Makes a lot of money."

Loading chart...