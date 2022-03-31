Machine-parts start-up Hadrian raises $90 million as it seeks to shake up the aerospace supply chain

Machine-parts start-up Hadrian Automation raised $90 million in a new round of funding led by venture firms Lux Capital and Andreessen Horowitz, as the company works to build largely-automated factories to transform the aerospace supply chain.

"We've launched Factory #1 and proven that we can produce space and defense parts 10 times faster and more efficient than anybody else," Hadrian founder and CEO Chris Power told CNBC.

The fundraise marks Hadrian's second round of capital. Other investors in the round included Lachy Groom, Caffeinated Capital, Founders Fund, Construct Capital and 137 Ventures. Power declined to specify Hadrian's exact valuation after the raise, but said it is between $200 million and $1 billion.

Los Angeles-based Hadrian is also adding Lux Capital partner Brandon Reeves and Andreessen Horowitz partner Katherine Boyle to the company's board. Boyle said Hadrian's ability to scale its approach is a key reason behind Andreessen Horowitz's investment.

"The pace at which they've been able to build factories has just been extraordinary," Boyle told CNBC.

Some of Hadrian's new funds will go toward building Factory #2, which is planned to be nearly 100,000 sq. ft. in Torrance, California, near its current factory in Hawthorne, said Power, the CEO. The company aims to launch the Torrance factory by August, while continuing to hire quickly. Hadrian, which had six employees less than a year ago and 40 people today, expects to have about 120 employees by the end of this year, Power added.

Hadrian has three customers. Power didn't disclose the companies but specified that the current customers all build rockets and satellites, for which Hadrian is manufacturing aluminum components. The company aims to expand its component offering into steels and other hard metals shortly.

"We're not setting up factories that are like manufacturing lines – we're building an abstract factory that you can drop any part into and it comes out the other side … as long as it fits within a certain size or certain material that we support, we can make anything within that," Power said.