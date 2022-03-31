The hot jobs market could mean big gains for March payrolls and wages

A sign reading "sign on bonus" is seen at a Perkin's Restaurant which is hiring workers. Paul Weaver | LightRocket | Getty Images

The economy is expected to have added nearly a half million jobs in March and wage gains also likely picked up at a hotter pace. Economists expect 490,000 payrolls were added, down from 678,000 in February, according to Dow Jones. The employment report, released at 8:30 a.m. ET Friday, is also expected to show the unemployment rate dipped to 3.7%, from 3.8% The pace of wage gains is expected to increase to 0.4% over February or 5.5% year-over-year, Dow Jones found. In February, wages were flat on a monthly basis, but rose 5.3% year over year. "The job market feels like it's rip roaring," said Mark Zandi, chief economist at Moody's Analytics. "The job market is a machine. It's been turning over a half million, give or take for a year... We can't maintain this pace for very long or else we're going to overheat." Zandi said he expects job gains to be made in the industries that have been most disrupted by the pandemic, like leisure and hospitality but also professional services.

"Transportation still seems to be pretty hot, certainly the hospitality sector but over the last couple of months, it's been pretty widespread. We're seeing jobs gains across most of the jobs sectors," said Marvin Loh, State Street senior global macro strategist. "I would look at retail because when you get these higher gas prices it's the consumption categories that get hit first."

Hiring for a hybrid structure

Tom Gimbel, CEO of recruiting firm LaSalle Network, said he sees no sign from CEOs that the Ukraine war is changing their plans, and they are more worried about inflation and the labor shortage. But he did note the firm's cybersecurity practice is up over 50% from a year ago. Sales and marketing are the hottest areas for hiring. "There's a huge surplus in response in people applying for openings," Gimbel said. "What that's telling me is people want to be working, and that's a little bit of a different shift. People were going for more money and they were going for work from home." Gimbel said now companies are hiring for a hybrid structure, with employees still at home part-time but more often in the office. "We still have companies that are willing to pay for the experienced talent and the wages continue to increase...You're getting people that are two-years experienced, and they're getting what two or three years ago they would have gotten with five years' experience," he said. "We're seeing out-of-college salaries really start to balloon." Gimbel said for instance, a young professional in consulting may have initially earned $55,000 to $60,000 several years ago, and now could see a salary offer of $75,000 to $90,000. "It's just that companies are in such short supply of people to do the work," he said.

Room for growth