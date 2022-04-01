Long-term unemployment tumbles in March as job market stays hot

A job seeker receives information from a recruiter during a job fair in Miami on Dec. 16, 2021. Eva Marie Uzcategui/Bloomberg via Getty Images

The ranks of the long-term unemployed fell again in March, edging closer to pre-pandemic levels as the job market offers ample opportunity for workers. Long-term unemployment is a period of joblessness that lasts 27 weeks or more (or, at least six months). It's generally a financially precarious period for households in which it's harder to find a job and unemployment benefits are unavailable. The number of long-term unemployed declined by 274,000 in March, to 1.4 million, according to the Labor Department's monthly jobs report issued Friday.

In March 2021, the long-term jobless accounted for 43.2% of all unemployed individuals, a pandemic-era high and just shy of the all-time record 45.5%, which was set in April 2010 in the wake of the Great Recession. By March 2022, the share had nearly halved to 23.9% and was approaching its pre-pandemic level of roughly 19% to 20%.

Strong job market

The improvement comes amid a labor market that has been particularly strong for workers. Job openings (an indicator of employer demand for workers) are near record highs and layoffs near record lows as businesses aim to hold onto the workers they have.

The March jobs report painted a rosy picture of overall employment. The U.S. unemployment rate edged down to 3.6% in March from 3.8% the prior month, almost hitting its 3.5% level in February 2020 — which, in turn, was the lowest unemployment rate since December 1969. The U.S. has added 562,000 new jobs per month in 2022, on average. That's almost exactly the same pace as average monthly job creation in 2021, according to Jason Furman, an economist at Harvard University and former chairman of the White House Council of Economic Advisers during the Obama administration. If the pace continues, the economy will recover all its lost pandemic-era jobs (22 million total) in June, Zhao said.