Russia needs to show 'success at home' to justify war in Ukraine

A land grab in the Donbas region could be used by Russia to justify the war and claim victory, analysts said.

Russia will want some form of victory before backing down from the war in Ukraine — and escalation in the war is still possible at this point, political analysts told CNBC.

Even if Moscow is genuine about its pledge to reduce military activity near Kyiv, it is likely to regroup and focus on the Donbas region where they have seen some headway, they said.

The Donbas is a breakaway region in eastern Ukraine which comprises two pro-Russian self-proclaimed republics: Donetsk and Luhansk. Following Russia's illegal annexation of Crimea from Ukraine in 2014, Russian-backed separatists in the region broke away from the Ukrainian government.

"The Russians are stronger in the east and may be wanting to reposition forces to the east to achieve a victory because right now, the Ukrainians [and] the international community see Russia more as a loser than a winner," said William Courtney, an adjunct senior fellow at Rand Corporation.

Russia likely expected a quick victory when it invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24. Instead, there has been fierce resistance from the Ukrainians, and Moscow is still struggling to gain ground after more than a month of fighting.

Moscow's announcement that it would cut back military activity around Ukraine's capital has been met with skepticism.

Christopher Miller from Tufts University told CNBC that he saw Russia's pledge to scale back forces from Kyiv as merely "a statement of the military reality" and a "distraction from the fact that the real fighting" is happening in the east.

"The Ukrainians had pushed them back somewhat, but the bulk of the fighting over the next couple of weeks is going to take place I think not in Kyiv, but in the Donbas and eastern Ukraine," he said Wednesday.