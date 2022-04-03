CNBC Pro

Despite job gains, the Fed's 'soft-landing' narrative is looking suspect

Jeff Cox@jeff.cox.7528@JeffCoxCNBCcom
WATCH LIVE

More In Pro Insight

CNBC ProA new stablecoin issuer is buying billions of dollars in bitcoin. What crypto investors need to know
Tanaya Macheel4 min ago
watch now
VIDEO08:57
CNBC ProApple, Amazon, and Disney are some of today's stocks: Pro Market Movers April 1
Alison Conklin
CNBC ProThese are JPMorgan’s top stock picks for April
Sarah Min
Read More