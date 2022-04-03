CNBC Pro

Investors are plowing money into clean energy funds as Ukraine war puts energy needs in spotlight

Pippa Stevens@PippaStevens13
WATCH LIVE

More In Future of Energy

CNBC ProMorgan Stanley says these hydrogen stocks will win as countries build up their energy infrastructure
Pippa Stevens
CNBC ProEurope's moving away from Russian energy — That could boost these electric vehicle charging stocks
Pippa Stevens
CNBC ProGoldman initiates energy generation company at buy, says nuclear exposure could boost stock
Jesse Pound
Read More