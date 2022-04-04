Cramer's lightning round: I like Google over PubMatic

Loading chart...

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc: "They are a very well-run company, but I have to tell you, I like [KLA Corp] better, and my favorite [Lam Research Corp]. ... That's the one to buy."



Prospect Capital Corp: "They have to open their books. ... So therefore, I'm gun shy."



Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc: "You can have this as your [speculative stock]."

