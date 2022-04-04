Nordstrom leadership reclaims oversight of struggling Rack business as executives retire

Nordstrom on Monday announced it is streamlining leadership of its struggling Rack business with that of its full-line department stores, as two executives at the off-price offshoot retire and company veterans reclaim oversight.

Scott Meden, Rack chief marketing officer, and Geevy S.K. Thomas, Rack president, will both be moving on, the department store chain said in a release.

The company has appointed Ken Worzel, current chief operating officer at Nordstrom, and Jamie Nordstrom, current president of Nordstrom stores, to newly created roles as chief customer officer and chief stores officer, respectively.

Nordstrom said that by centralizing its customer strategy under one leader and by consolidating the responsibility for its brick-and-mortar stores, it will "better align operational oversight with the company's Closer to You strategy."

"This new leadership structure is reflective of a natural evolution that comes directly from our focus to serve customers better across all channels and banners," said Nordstrom Chief Executive Officer Erik Nordstrom, in a statement.

Find the full press release from Nordstrom here.

This story is developing. Please check back for updates.