Senate panel to vote on Biden Supreme Court pick Ketanji Brown Jackson's nomination, a major hurdle before final confirmation

U.S. Supreme Court nominee Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson meets with U.S. Senator Mitt Romney (R-UT) (not pictured), in his office at the United States Capitol building in Washington, DC, March 29, 2022.

The Senate Judiciary Committee will decide Monday whether to send Supreme Court hopeful Ketanji Brown Jackson's nomination to the full Senate for a final confirmation vote.

The committee is set to convene at 10 a.m. ET.

The vote is one of the final hurdles for Jackson to clear on the path to becoming the first Black woman to serve on the Supreme Court.

Democrats hope to confirm Jackson, a 51-year-old federal judge and President Joe Biden's first high-court nominee, by as early as the end of the week.

But Monday's vote is expected to end in a tie in the 22-member Judiciary committee. Democrats lead the panel, but it is split 11-11 between Democrats and Republicans.

A tie will not halt Jackson's nomination, but rather will put it in the hands of Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y. If the committee vote deadlocks, Schumer is expected to take steps to advance the nomination in accordance with Senate rules once the chamber floor opens Monday afternoon.

If her nomination comes to a final vote, Jackson is set to receive bipartisan support. At least one Republican, Sen. Susan Collins of Maine, has said she will support the nomination.

Two other centrist Republicans, Sens. Mitt Romney of Utah and Lisa Murkowski of Alaska, have not revealed their decisions.

This is developing news. Please check back for updates.