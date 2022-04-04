CNBC Pro

Tesla first-quarter deliveries miss Wall Street expectations slightly. Here's what analysts think

Hannah Miao@hannahmiao_
WATCH LIVE

More In Pro Insight

CNBC ProThese are the best stocks to own as bond yields rise, Jefferies says
Zavier Ong
CNBC ProGoldman says now's the time to buy these 3 stocks — including one it says has upside of nearly 40%
Zavier Ong
CNBC ProDespite job gains, the Fed's 'soft-landing' narrative is looking suspect
Jeff Cox
Read More