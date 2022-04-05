There's a new way to quickly send U.S. dollars around the world with bitcoin

There's a new and low-cost way to quickly send U.S. digital dollars around the world without a bank. And it's built on bitcoin.

Blockchain start-up Lightning Labs announced Tuesday that it's launching the Taro protocol, a technology that will route fiat-pegged stablecoins and other digital assets through the bitcoin monetary network. The project is still in development mode.

Taro uses Lightning, a payments platform built on top of bitcoin's base layer that enables global, high volume, virtually instantaneous, and low-fee transactions using the security of the bitcoin blockchain.

"It's one of those things where people don't really know how the credit card system works – and it just works," Lightning Labs CEO Elizabeth Stark told CNBC.

Typically, this 'layer two' payments platform is all about making bitcoin easier to spend and receive – but Lightning Labs has decided to extend the use case of this tech to other types of virtual cash.

"With this technology, you could route all the world's currencies through bitcoin," said Stark.

"People will be able to seamlessly go between bitcoin and say, a USD stablecoin, or peso, euro, yen, etc. And they can send those globally, instantly and with extremely low fees," she said.