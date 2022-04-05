Cramer's lightning round: Fisker is the ultimate speculative stock

Loading chart...

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp: "I think it's fine. Remember, we're in a market where the stock could go down 10% in a heartbeat, so you might slow it."

Loading chart...

Nov Inc: "After some lean years, it's time for the good years."

Loading chart...

Fisker Inc: "Fisker is the ultimate [speculative] stock, they're going to lose money as far as the eye can see. ... I think it's a great spec, but it's only a spec."