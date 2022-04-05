CNBC Investing Club

Investing Club: How we view Facebook parent Meta after the latest Fed comments

Jeff Marks@jeffmarkscnbc
Kevin Stankiewicz@kevin_stank

More In CNBC Investing Club Newsletter

CNBC Investing ClubWe're exiting one hot stock, trimming another to raise cash in case Fed gets more aggressive
Zev Fima2 hours ago
CNBC Investing ClubQualcomm CEO says Wall Street is getting the stock all wrong — here's why we agree
Zev Fimaan hour ago
CNBC Investing ClubInvesting Club: What Cramer is watching — Musk to join Twitter board, bank price-target cuts
Jim Cramer
Read More