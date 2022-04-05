CNBC Pro

MKM downgrades Twitter after huge pop on Musk stake, warns user growth still an issue

Sarah Min@_sarahmin
WATCH LIVE

More In Street Calls

CNBC ProWells Fargo says buy these three fintech stocks, sees $1.5 trillion revenue opportunity
Sarah Min26 min ago
CNBC ProJPMorgan says 3 stocks could be winners if U.S.-listed Chinese stocks avert delisting
Evelyn Cheng
CNBC ProLoop Capital downgrades Crocs, says investors should take a wait-and-see approach
Sarah Min
Read More