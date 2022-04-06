Cramer's lightning round: I'm on board with Douglas Elliman

Loading chart...

Bluelinx Holdings Inc: "I think this stock completely anticipated that [interest] rates would be increasing, and so therefore I would actually be a buyer, not a seller of that stock."

DigitalOcean Holdings Inc: "We're not recommending companies that aren't making money. We just don't think that they are conducive at all to the bulls winning."

Douglas Elliman Inc: "It's a profitable company. ... I'm on board with that stock."

Waste Connections Inc: "I like Waste more than [National Waste Management Holdings Inc]. ... That's the one I would buy."

Poshmark Inc: "We are not in favor of companies that are losing money hand over fist, even if we like the management."

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc: "The stock's at such a spike. Let's take a breather on that one."

Tutor Perini Corp: "I do not want to sell Tutor Perini down here. The company makes a lot of money."

