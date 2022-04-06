UK has detected a new Covid variant. Here’s what we know so far about omicron XE

According to the Office for National Statistics, 4.9 million people in Britain, or 1 in 13, were infected with Covid-19 as of March 26 — a record high since its survey began in April 2020. Bloomberg | Getty Images

LONDON — A new omicron sub-variant has been detected in the U.K. as the country faces a renewed surge in Covid-19 hospitalizations. The XE variant, as it is known, has so far been detected in 637 patients nationwide, according to the latest statistics from the U.K. Health Security Agency, which said there is currently not enough evidence to draw conclusions on its transmissibility or severity. XE contains a mix of the previously highly infectious omicron BA.1 strain, which emerged in late 2021, and the newer "stealth" BA.2 variant, currently the U.K.'s dominant variant. It is what's known as a "recombinant," a type of variant that can occur when an individual becomes infected with two or more variants at the same time, resulting in a mixing of their genetic material within a patient's body.

XE's transmissibility, severity not yet conclusive

Such recombinants are not uncommon, having occurred several times during the coronavirus pandemic. Data on the new variant's severity and ability to evade vaccines is not yet clear, though early estimates suggest it could be more transmissible than earlier strains. UKHSA data show XE has a growth rate of 9.8% above that of BA.2, while the World Health Organization has so far put that figure at 10%. Health authorities have said they are continuing to monitor the situation. "This particular recombinant, XE, has shown a variable growth rate and we cannot yet confirm whether it has a true growth advantage. So far there is not enough evidence to draw conclusions about transmissibility, severity or vaccine effectiveness," UKHSA's chief medical advisor professor Susan Hopkins said. The earliest confirmed XE case in Britain has a specimen date of Jan. 19 this year, suggesting it could have been in circulation in the population for several months. It has also been detected beyond the U.K. in Thailand.

Surging cases