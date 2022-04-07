European markets climb; hawkish Fed, Russia sanctions in focus; Atlantia up 10%

LONDON — European markets advanced on Thursday as volatility continued following details of the U.S. Federal Reserve's monetary tightening plans and the ongoing war in Ukraine.

The pan-European Stoxx 600 index nudged 0.6% higher in early trade, with health care stocks gaining 1.4% while the oil and gas sector dropped 0.6%.

The European blue chip index closed down by around 1.6% on Wednesday as hawkish comments from two Fed policymakers heightened expectations that the central bank would embark on a more aggressive tightening process.

Wall Street then sold off for the second consecutive day on Wednesday as Fed meeting minutes showed that officials planned to reduce their trillions in bond holdings by a consensus amount of around $95 billion. Meanwhile, policymakers indicated that one or more 50-basis-point interest rate hikes could be warranted to battle surging inflation.

U.S. stock futures pointed lower in early premarket trade on Thursday, while shares in Asia-Pacific also fell, with Japan's Nikkei 225 shedding almost 2% to lead losses.

Investors worldwide are also keeping an eye on the fallout from China's tight Covid-19 controls as it battles another surge in cases, potentially further disrupting global supply chains. They're also awaiting details of a new round of Western sanctions against Russia after evidence emerged of potential war crimes in Ukraine.