UFC, Formula 1 and WWE could be the next acquisition targets for streaming giants

(L-R) Conor McGregor of Ireland punches Dustin Poirier in a lightweight fight during the UFC 257 event inside Etihad Arena on UFC Fight Island on January 23, 2021 in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. Chris Unger | UFC | Getty Images

In 2016, before Ultimate Fighting Championship sold for $4 billion to the company that would become Endeavor Group, the mixed martial arts league was nearly scooped up by Disney for a little bit more. Disney and UFC had negotiated broad terms of a deal in which the entertainment giant would acquire the combat sports company for about $4.3 billion, according to people familiar with the matter. Disney, which owns the majority of sports broadcast network ESPN, has toyed with the idea of buying sports leagues for years, one of the people said. Then-Disney CEO Bob Iger was the model executive for brilliant intellectual property acquisitions, buying Pixar, Lucasfilm and Marvel. Ultimately, Iger nixed the UFC deal. He felt the bloody and violent UFC brand didn't mesh with family friendly Disney, said the people, who asked not to be named because the negotiations were private. A Disney spokesperson didn't immediately comment. Two years later, Disney's ESPN paid $1.5 billion for UFC TV rights in a five-year deal. That deal immediately increased the value of UFC to $7 billion, according to UFC CEO Dana White. Disney's ESPN+ also signed a $150 million per year deal to stream UFC fights in an agreement that runs out in 2025. If ESPN renews UFC rights, Disney will pay much more in licensing fees than the $4.3 billion it would have paid in 2016. Popular sports broadcast rights fees continue to rise rapidly as they present unique live viewing opportunities for advertisers and draw relatively large audiences. This calculus has made professional sports and entertainment leagues such as UFC, NASCAR, Formula One and WWE potentially appealing targets for streaming companies as a way to control ever-increasing rights fees for valuable live programming that still commands advertising dollars. "Disney would have been far smarter to buy UFC than spend this much to license," said LightShed analyst Rich Greenfield. "Now the costs are going way up. Owning a league makes a ton of sense." While it's rare anything comes up for sale, the streaming era has likely made sports leagues more desirable acquisition targets as rivals look for exclusive content for competitive advantage. Owning a league, rather than relying on multiyear license renewals that lead to recurring bidding wars, can solidify branding and reduce subscriber churn.

Mercedes AMG Petronas Motorsport driver Lewis Hamilton (44) of Great Britain celebrates clinching the 2019 FIA Formula 1 World Championship following the F1 - U.S. Grand Prix race at Circuit of The Americas on November 3, 2019 in Austin, Texas. Ken Murray | Icon Sportswire | Getty Images

While Disney balked at UFC's image, it's easy to envision WWE- or Formula One-branded roller coasters and theme park rides for media companies that own them. There are clear merchandise tie-ins for Amazon. Netflix can use owned IP for its nascent video gaming division. Formula One, WWE and UFC are all language-independent properties with global appeal. Formula One, in particular, prides itself on being an international sport, with races across the globe. The league announced last week it has added a third U.S. grand prix, in Las Vegas, beginning in 2023. That could tip the scales for streaming services that need global subscriber growth, such as Netflix and Disney, to keep investors happy. "Streaming companies are global," said Sean Bratches, former managing director of commercial operations for Formula One. He created and oversaw the production of "Drive to Survive," the hit Netflix docuseries that details full Formula One seasons. "If you're a sport like F1, one of your primary strategic objectives is to enhance your around-the-world media rights." There are no known talks to acquire Formula One, UFC or WWE.

Sparse inventory

While buying sports and entertainment leagues could be appealing targets for the big streamers, there simply aren't many of them available. The largest professional sports leagues – the National Football League, Major League Baseball, the National Basketball Association – aren't feasible buyout targets. That leaves a hodgepodge of smaller leagues, which may or may not be for sale at a given time.

World Wrestling Entertainment Inc. Chairman Vince McMahon (L) and wrestler Triple H appear in the ring during the WWE Monday Night Raw show at the Thomas & Mack Center August 24, 2009 Ethan Miller | Getty Images Entertainment | Getty Images

Potential drawbacks

While Disney proved it could exploit and expand existing intellectual property from Marvel and Lucasfilm, creating new characters is a different skill set, said Khan of WWE. It's not clear that a streaming service or large entertainment entity would have the same skill set as McMahon.

The Undertaker, top, and Brock Lesnar wrestle during Wrestlemania XXX at the Mercedes-Benz Super Dome in New Orleans on Sunday, April 6, 2014. AP