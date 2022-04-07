Here's how to navigate buying a car amid low inventory and high prices

Any shopper who has stepped onto a vehicle sales lot during the coronavirus pandemic has likely noticed at least two things: There are very few cars and they have very high sticker prices.

Amid inflation and fear of a recession, buying a car in this climate is certainly not for the faint of heart.

"If you go by a car dealership these days, you either see a lot of asphalt or you see a lot of used cars in spaces where normally there would be new cars," said Tyson Jominy, vice president of data and analytics at J.D. Power.

In January 2015, the average price for a new vehicle sold in the U.S. was $30,694. By February 2022, that number had ballooned by 44% to $44,232.

"So what we see in terms of vehicle prices really stems from that fact that there's hardly any inventory out there," Jominy said.

Watch the video for advice on purchasing a car when prices are high and inventory is low.

Disclosure: NBCUniversal and Comcast Ventures are investors in Acorns.