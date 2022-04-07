Manhattan DA says Trump criminal investigation continues despite two prosecutors quitting

Former U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during a rally at Florence Regional Airport in Florence, South Carolina, U.S., March 12, 2022.

The Manhattan district attorney, in an unusual statement Thursday, sought to assure the public that his criminal investigation of former President Donald Trump and the Trump Organization is continuing despite the resignations of two prosecutors who were leading that probe.

"The team working on this investigation is comprised of dedicated, experienced career prosecutors," said DA Alvin Bragg.

"They are going through documents, interviewing witnesses, and exploring evidence not previously explored," Bragg said."

"In the long and proud tradition of white-collar prosecutions at the Manhattan D.A.'s Office, we are investigating thoroughly and following the facts without fear or favor."

Bragg's statement came two weeks after the disclosure of a letter to him by Mark Pomerantz, who with Carey Dunne, resigned in February from leading the Trump probe after Bragg reportedly told them he had doubts about indicting Trump.

"The team that has been investigating Mr. Trump harbors no doubt about whether he committed crimes — he did," Pomerantz wrote in that letter.

Pomerantz said those were felonies related to the "preparation and use of his annual Statements of Financial Condition," which "were false."

Pomerantz wrote Bragg that the DA's decision not to seek charges against Trump, and to "indefinitely" suspend the 3-year-old probe was "contrary to the public interest."

In his statement Thursday, Bragg said, "In recent weeks, the Manhattan District Attorney's Office has been repeatedly asked whether our investigation concerning former President Donald J. Trump, the Trump Organization, and its leadership is continuing."

"It is," Bragg wrote.