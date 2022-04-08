Big banks' earnings and a hot inflation report could sway markets in short holiday week

A trader on the NYSE, March 11, 2022. Source: NYSE

Markets face what could be a hot inflation report in the week ahead and a batch of big bank earnings to start the earnings season. JPMorgan Chase and BlackRock kick off the financial industry's first-quarter earnings releases Wednesday, with Citigroup, Wells Fargo, Morgan Stanley and Goldman Sachs reporting Thursday. The war in Ukraine will remain a focus, as investors look for any signs of change in the crisis. Quincy Krosby, chief equity strategist at LPL Financial, said the first-quarter earnings reports from the financial sector will be important to a market considering the impact of the Federal Reserve's plans to raise interest rates and aggressively tighten policy. "We want to get a picture of how do they see the Fed's plan... quantitative tightening, the liquidity drain, coupled with higher rates, affecting their clients and their business units," said Krosby. "If you look at the XLF [Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund ETF], on days it goes up, it's the insurance companies because they're raising premiums. Higher rates are good for banks, until, the belief is, the higher rates are going to hurt the economy."

For the week, the Dow Jones Industrial Average is flat, but the interest rate-sensitive Nasdaq Composite is down more than 3%. For a third week in a month, the jump in the 10-year Treasury yield topped 30 basis points, according to Wells Fargo's Michael Schumacher. A basis point equals 0.01%.

The 10-year rose above 2.7% on Friday. "It's been on jet fuel," said Schumacher. He said the 10-year yield, which moves opposite price, got a boost in the past week from the Fed's signal that it is planning to trim its balance sheet by $95 billion a month, of which about $60 billion will be in Treasurys. The 10-year is important as a benchmark and also because it is a rate that affects mortgages and other loans. "People are saying the balance sheet is going to cause the 10s to move quite a bit," said Schumacher. He said he could not rule out a move in the yield to 3%, given the speed at which the yield has moved recently.

