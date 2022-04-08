Cramer's lightning round: I like Portillo's here

Loading chart...

Portillo's Inc: "At this price, I actually like it."

Cerberus Cyber Sentinel Corp: "I say you must buy Palo Alto. ... Palo Alto is the one to own."

AeroVironment Inc: "Let's just say that their stuff is really, really good."

Mattel Inc: "Mattel I like so much, I think it's got a great, bright future. ... Sell off a little bit from the top. Buy."

Braskem SA: "I'm turning against the commodity stocks, and that is pure commodity. So I'm going to say you're okay, but don't overstay your welcome."

Digital World Acquisition Corp: "I'm going to hold off on recommending or opining on that stock."

