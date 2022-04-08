Mad Money

Monday - Friday, 6:00 - 7:00 PM ET
Mad Money

Cramer's lightning round: I like Portillo's here

Krystal Hur@kryshur
WATCH LIVE
Key Points
  • It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.

Loading chart...

Portillo's Inc: "At this price, I actually like it."

Loading chart...

Cerberus Cyber Sentinel Corp: "I say you must buy Palo Alto. ... Palo Alto is the one to own."

Loading chart...

AeroVironment Inc: "Let's just say that their stuff is really, really good."

Loading chart...

Mattel Inc: "Mattel I like so much, I think it's got a great, bright future. ... Sell off a little bit from the top. Buy."

Loading chart...

Braskem SA: "I'm turning against the commodity stocks, and that is pure commodity. So I'm going to say you're okay, but don't overstay your welcome."

Loading chart...

Digital World Acquisition Corp: "I'm going to hold off on recommending or opining on that stock."

Loading chart...

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp: "[Federal Realty Investment Trust] is the one I want to go with."

VIDEO4:5104:51
Cramer's lightning round: I like Portillo's here
Mad Money with Jim Cramer

Sign up now for the CNBC Investing Club to follow Jim Cramer's every move in the market.

Disclaimer

Questions for Cramer?
Call Cramer: 1-800-743-CNBC

Want to take a deep dive into Cramer's world? Hit him up!
Mad Money Twitter - Jim Cramer Twitter - Facebook - Instagram

Questions, comments, suggestions for the "Mad Money" website? madcap@cnbc.com