CNBC Pro

Stay defensive with these global stocks amid market volatility, analysts say

thumbnail
Zavier Ong
WATCH LIVE

More In Pro Insight

watch now
VIDEO11:20
CNBC ProHP, Charles Schwab, and Autodesk are some of today's stocks: Pro Market Movers April 7
Alison Conklin4 hours ago
watch now
VIDEO04:07
CNBC ProChevron, RH, and Ford: CNBC's 'Halftime Report' traders answer your questions
Alison Conklin
CNBC ProTop Morgan Stanley analyst Graseck gives her favorite bank picks into earnings
Sarah Min
Read More