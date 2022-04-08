Putin might turn to weapons of mass destruction if Russia doesn't win in eastern Ukraine

Russian President Vladimir Putin might resort to weapons of mass destruction, like chemical and tactical nuclear weapons, if he fails to achieve a "conventional forces victory" in eastern Ukraine, says Niall Ferguson, a senior fellow at the Hoover Institution at Stanford University.

"Those are very serious risks the Biden administration seems to be discounting rather too casually," he told CNBC's "Squawk Box Asia" on Thursday.

The U.S. strategy seems to be to let the war go on to "bleed Russia dry" and hope for a regime change in Moscow, but Ferguson said this is a "very hazardous" strategy.

Over the past week, Russian forces have pulled back from areas around Ukrainian capital Kyiv as Moscow shifts its focus to what Sergei Rudskoy, deputy chief of staff of Russia's Armed Forces, called the "complete liberation" of the Donbas region.

The Donbas in eastern Ukraine is the site of two breakaway regions where Ukrainian forces and Moscow-backed separatists have fought since Russia illegally annexed Crimea in 2014.

If it becomes clear over the next few weeks that Russian forces are too weary to pull off a decisive victory in the Donbas, Ferguson said Putin might find himself in an "extremely difficult" situation without an obvious offramp.

He noted Putin has already shown himself willing to perpetrate "horrific destruction" with conventional forces like cruise missiles. Russia holds the largest nuclear warhead arsenal in the world, with the U.S. coming in second.