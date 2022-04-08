White House Secret Service personnel 'compromised' by men impersonating DHS agents, prosecutors say

Filing in U.S. District Court in Washington, D.C., by the U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of Columbia Courtesy: U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of Columbia

Two men charged with impersonating Department of Homeland Security agents "compromised" Secret Service personnel assigned to protect first lady Jill Biden and the White House by "lavishing" them with gifts that included rent-free apartments, federal prosecutors alleged Friday, in asking a judge to hold the duo without bail. One of the men, Arian Taherzadeh, admitted after his arrest that he had impersonated a DHS agent, and had falsely identified himself to others as a former U.S. Army Ranger, prosecutors wrote in a filing in U.S. District Court in Washington, D.C, in advance of their detention hearing there Friday afternoon.

Taherzadeh, 40, also told authorities that his co-defendant in the case, 35-year-old Haider Ali, "funded most of their day-to-day operations" at the Crossing on First Street apartment complex, "but Taherzadeh did not know the source of the funds," the filing says. And "Taherzadeh stated that Ali had obtained the electronic access codes and a list of all of the tenants in the apartment complex," which has hundreds of units, the filing said. Those access codes allow tenants to enter their apartments and the amenity areas, and operate elevators in the complex. Spokesmen for Tishman Speyer, the real estate giant that developed and owns the apartment complex, did not immediately respond to requests for comment Friday. The U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of Columbia said the mens' impersonation of Department of Homeland Security agents went on "for years."

Evidence photos regarding Taherzadeh and Ali impersonating Federal Agents submitted by the D.O.J.

Both men, who are U.S. citizens, "pose a danger to the community based on their use and possession of firearms and other weaponry in furtherance of their impersonation of federal law enforcement officers," prosecutors wrote in the filing. The filing also says that Ali's travel in past years to Iran, Pakistan and Doha, Qatar, — as well as his claims to have connections to Pakistan's intelligence agency — make him a flight risk. "Ali obtained two 90-day visas from Iran and traveled there twice, not long before the charged activity began as early as February 2020," prosecutors wrote.

The filing also notes that Taherzadeh in February 2020 applied for a concealed weapons permit, but "was denied due to his prior history of violence and instability," which included two cases in which he was charged in 2013 with assaulting two women: his wife and his girlfriend. That filing contains photos of handguns, ammunition, body armor brass knuckles, a fingerprint kit, lock-picking tools and a box of documents with profiles of various people that were seized Wednesday at the men's apartments in a building in southeast Washington. "In one document, an invoice for the defendants' Chevrolet Impala, the customer information is listed as 'Secret Service US' with fake and fictitious names, such as the 'authorizer name' listed as 'Fay Tate' and the 'driver name' listed as 'James Haider,' an obvious variation on Haider Ali," the filing says.

Prosecutors say that while they were claiming to be law enforcement agents involved in covert operations for DHS, "they compromised United States Secret Service (USSS) personnel involved in protective details and with access to the White House complex by lavishing gifts upon them, including rent-free living." The defendants maintained five apartments in the complex, two of which they lived in, according to the filing. "Neither Defendant is even employed by the United States government," prosecutors wrote. "But their impersonation scheme was sufficiently realistic to convince other government employees, including law enforcement agents, of their false identities," they added. Four Secret Service personnel have been placed on leave as a result of the case.

