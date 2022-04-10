CNBC Pro

Earnings playbook: Big banks and an airline kick off the reporting season

thumbnail
Fred Imbert@foimbert
WATCH LIVE

More In Earnings Playbook

CNBC ProEarnings playbook: A big week of retail reports lies ahead. Here's what investors need to know
Sara Salinas
CNBC ProEarnings playbook: A complete guide to the results ahead this week, as retail reports pick up
Sara Salinas
CNBC ProThese buy-rated stocks are expected to grow profits the most this year
Maggie Fitzgerald
Read More