Sony and the Lego family bet big on the 'metaverse' with $2 billion investment in Epic Games

Fortnite creator Epic Games has raised $2 billion in funding from Sony and the Lego family, in a massive deal highlighting the excitement from big businesses about the so-called "metaverse."

Sony will inject $1 billion in the company, Epic announced Monday, while KIRKBI, the family-owned investment company behind Lego, will invest an equal amount. The deal, which is subject to customary closing conditions, would value Epic at $31.5 billion.

The news arrives hot on the heels of a partnership announced by Epic and Lego last week, aimed at co-developing a "family-friendly" metaverse for kids. Lego already has a successful line of video games based on lucrative franchises, including Disney's Star Wars and Warner Bros' Batman.

"A proportion of our investments is focused on trends we believe will impact the future world that we and our children will live in," Soren Thorup Sorensen, CEO of KIRKBI, said in a statement Monday.

"This investment will accelerate our engagement in the world of digital play, and we are pleased to be investing in Epic Games to support their continued growth journey, with a long-term focus toward the future metaverse."

Hype around the metaverse, a proposed network of vast virtual worlds, has taken the corporate world by storm lately. Facebook kicked off the trend by renaming itself Meta, and several big brands including JPMorgan, Samsung and Nike have begun experimenting with the technology.