Men granted bail after being accused of impersonating DHS agents and compromising White House Secret Service agents

Arian Taherzadeh, sketch from detention hearing for the two men charged with impersonating DHS agents.

A judge granted bail Tuesday to two Washington, D.C., men criminally charged with impersonating federal law enforcement agents.

Prosecutors during a hearing in U.S. District Court in Washington said that they might appeal Judge G. Michael Harvey's decision to order the release of the men, Haider Ali and Arian Taherzadeh.

Harvey said the men, who had been in jail since their arrest last week, can be released into the custody of relatives who live in the Washington area, and that they would be confined to those residences, and monitored by global positioning satellite devices.

Harvey stayed his decision until 9 a.m. Wednesday, to give prosecutors time to decide whether to appeal his bail decision.

Prosecutors, who said the men who duped Secret Service agents and others with their claims of being Department of Homeland Security agents, had asked Harvey to detain both men pending their trial, calling them a threat to the public.