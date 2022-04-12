CNBC Pro

These inflation-fighting stocks are expanding margins in this tough environment

Tanaya Macheel@tanayamac
WATCH LIVE

More In Pro Insight

CNBC ProBitcoin investors are more bullish than ever after big Miami conference dedicated to the cryptocurrency
Tanaya Macheelan hour ago
CNBC ProWhy stocks are gaining and rates falling on that hot inflation report
Bob Pisani3 hours ago
CNBC ProCNBC Pro Talks: Tesla vs. Nio? Amazon vs. Alibaba? Investor Sid Choraria picks his favorites and more
CNBC.com staff6 hours ago
Read More