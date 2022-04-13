Uninsured face surprise medical bills for Covid testing, hospital treatment after U.S. Congress fails to fund pandemic aid program

Secretary of Health and Human Services Xavier Becerra testifies before the Senate Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions Committee hearing to discuss reopening schools during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) at Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C., September 30, 2021.

People who don't have health insurance are now being charged $100 or more for Covid testing by some labs, may face bills for hospital treatment, and free vaccines may not be as easy for everyone to get since emergency federal aid for some pandemic programs has run out and hasn't been renewed by Congress.

Senators reached a $10 billion bipartisan Covid funding deal last week. However, the package does not include the White House's $1.5 billion request for a program that covers testing and treatment for the uninsured as well as some vaccine costs that is administered by the Health and Human Services Department, according to summaries of the deal released by the offices of Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., and Sen. Mitt Romney, R-Utah.

Funding for the uninsured was dropped by Senate and House negotiators after Republicans opposed the money needed to extend the program, a senior Democratic aide in the U.S. House told CNBC. Emails to House and Senate GOP leaders weren't immediately returned.

The current Senate package would fund additional supplies of vaccines, monoclonal antibody treatments, antiviral pills as well as research for the next generation of shots. Congress left Washington last Thursday for a two-week recess without passing the deal, so it's not clear when a vote might be held. Republicans blocked the bill from advancing over the Biden administration's decision to end a CDC policy that deported migrants crossing U.S. land borders as a pandemic emergency measure.

The $10 billion Senate deal is less than half the $22.5 billion originally requested by President Joe Biden, and it still needs to clear each chamber before it can be sent to Biden for his approval. It's not clear how the deal would fare in the House if the Senate does manage to pass it, or if there's any flexibility for some of the $10 billion to be shifted to help the uninsured.

Meanwhile, the Health Resources and Services Administration, which runs the uninsured program for HHS, stopped accepting claims to test and treat uninsured Covid patients on March 22 due to insufficient funds. While the U.S. is providing Covid shots for free, the agency stopped covering the administrative costs to administer the vaccines for uninsured people as of April 5, shortly after the FDA cleared second booster shots for people 50 and over.

"All those doctors, hospitals, pharmacists, nursing homes, community health centers that were relying on the provider relief fund that Congress enacted to help reimburse them for some of the Covid related costs — those have now been stopped," Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra said last week. "The claims no longer are being accepted as of this week for even vaccines."

Several major testing companies are now charging the uninsured. Quest Diagnostics told CNBC uninsured people now have to pay at least $100 for a PCR test, which is the most accurate one. Labcorp told CNBC the company is charging $119 for its at-home or in-person PCR testing for people who aren't covered by insurance. Curative, which runs thousands of testing sites across 34 states, said it can no longer provide free Covid testing to the uninsured in areas of the country where state or local governments aren't picking up the tab. The company said it is piloting a program where the uninsured can pay $99 to $135 cash for tests, depending on the type of product at select sites.

"We are deeply concerned about this recent development regarding federal funding and the impact it will have on uninsured patients. We ask that funding be re-instituted to ensure that uninsured patients have access to no out-of-pocket testing," a spokesperson for Curative said.

CVS and Walgreens are still providing testing, antiviral pills and vaccines to the uninsured for free, the companies told CNBC. CVS spokesman Mike DeAngelis said the company is confident the White House and Congress will find a solution giving the uninsured free access to Covid services. Walgreens spokeswoman Alex Brown said the company is waiting further guidance from the White House once a Covid funding deal is actually passed.