Delta ends $200 monthly health insurance surcharge on unvaccinated employees after Covid cases drop

A Delta Airlines passenger jet approaches to land at LAX during the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Los Angeles, California, U.S., April 7, 2021.

Delta Air Lines this month will end its $200 monthly surcharge on unvaccinated employees' company health insurance, ending a pandemic policy designed to encourage staff to get inoculated against Covid-19.

CEO Ed Bastian announced the policy shift on a Wednesday call following the company's quarterly earnings release.

This is breaking news. Check back for updates.