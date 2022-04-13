CNBC Pro

Goldman says $4 gas is here to stay — These stocks can withstand the sticker shock

thumbnail
Pippa Stevens@PippaStevens13
WATCH LIVE

More In Street Calls

CNBC ProWinnebago is a buy after selling off to start the year, DA Davidson says
Samantha Subin4 hours ago
CNBC ProJPMorgan downgrades CarMax, saying 'sticker shock' will continue to hurt sales
Samantha Subin4 hours ago
CNBC ProHere are Wednesday's biggest analyst calls: J.B. Hunt, Schwab, Warner Bros. Discovery, Apple, Uber & more
Michael Bloom2 hours ago
Read More