How Google plans to use 100% carbon-free energy in its data centers by 2030

Data center efficiency, or PUE

For Google to meet these goals, its data centers must be super-efficient and it must source clean energy. That falls under the purview of Maud Texier, the head of energy development for data centers at Google. One measurement Google focuses on is PUE, or power usage effectiveness, which is the ratio of how much energy is used by the computer data center divided by the total energy used by the computing equipment. A PUE of 1 means that all of the energy a data center uses goes towards the computing equipment. A PUE of 2 means that for every unit of energy that goes to computing equipment, another equal unit of energy is used to cool the the computer equipment and distribute power to the computing machines. In 2008, Google's PUE was about 1.22. The most current PUE that Google published was 1.1, for the second quarter of 2021. By comparison, the average PUE of large data centers around the globe is 1.57, according to the Uptime Institute's 2021 Data Center Survey, a study which Google points to. To drive down their PUE, Google uses a combination of hardware and software developments, Texier told CNBC. For hardware developments, Google invests in new materials for its servers, specifically seeking materials that emit less heat "so you have less to cool down in the first place," Texier said. Google also uses a machine learning program developed by DeepMind, the tech giant's artificial intelligence arm, to predict the most efficient time to run the heat pumps to cool down its data centers.

Computer servers in Google's data center in St. Ghislain, Belgium. Photo courtesy Google

Also, Google benefits from being able to design each stage of its data centers hardware and software, according to Texier. "It would be unfair to say that there's one very big place where we gain most of the efficiencies versus the rest," Texier told CNBC. "It's really the compounding effects of being able to create efficiency patterns of every steps."

The more daunting challenge: Cleaning the global grid

Energy efficiency is only part of the sustainability puzzle for Google's data centers. It also matters how the energy that runs them is produced. When Google is considering a site for a data center, it considers the sources that power the grid. "If the grid is clean, it's easier for us," Texier said. If the grid is not clean in a location Google wants to build a data center, then there has to be "a path to make an impact and accelerate" the regional grid's transition, she said. Once data centers are already built, Google cans shift its compute power between data centers. Google uses algorithms to decide where to execute a compute function in the world, and embeds carbon emissions data into those algorithms, Texier told CNBC. But Google can't drive changes to the grid on its own. "It's more about how do we build the momentum? How do we build system level changes to really drive the transformation that has to happen on the grid so that then we can really achieve a goal of 24-7. And I think that's why we call that a moonshot for the next decade," Texier said.

Heat exchangers in a Google data center in Eemshaven, Netherlands. Google, data centers, heat exchangers