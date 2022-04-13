CNBC Pro

JPMorgan downgrades CarMax, saying 'sticker shock' will continue to hurt sales

thumbnail
Samantha Subin@samantha_subin
WATCH LIVE

More In Street Calls

CNBC ProHere are Wednesday's biggest analyst calls: J.B. Hunt, Schwab, Warner Bros. Discovery, Apple, Uber & more
Michael Bloom17 min ago
CNBC ProBuy this trucking stock with 36% upside, Deutsche Bank says
Samantha Subinan hour ago
CNBC ProBank of America says buy Warner Bros. Discovery as stock can surge 82% from here
Samantha Subin2 hours ago
Read More