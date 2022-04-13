Kia unveils redesigned Niro EV and updated Telluride SUV

Kia on Wednesday unveiled its new lineup of Niro hybrid and EV crossovers as well as updates to its extremely popular Telluride SUV.

Both nameplates are important to the automaker in different ways. The Telluride has been a surprise sales success for the company, while the new Niro models come as consumers are being squeezed by high gas prices and are increasingly interested in electric vehicles.

The Niro lineup includes all-electric, plug-in hybrid and traditional hybrid variants, all of which have been redesigned for the second generation of the vehicles. They include updated designs as well as additional safety and convenience features, including an available 10.25-inch control and information screens for drivers.

"Kia's electrified vehicle momentum continues with the launch of the all-new second-generation Niro, which offers more refinement, versatility, connectivity, and technology than ever," said Kia America COO Steven Center in a statement. "The 2023 Niro was designed for today's needs and for sustainable future mobility."

The Niro hybrid is expected to achieve 53 mpg combined and an estimated driving range of 588 miles. However, the Niro EV remains below other competitors with a targeted electric range of 253 miles, while other automakers are offering vehicles with ranges of more than 300 miles.