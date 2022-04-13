CNBC Investing Club

Making sense of the multiples approach to valuing stocks

thumbnail
Zev Fima@zevfima
thumbnail
Jim Cramer@jimcramer

More In CNBC Investing Club Newsletter

CNBC Investing ClubWe're selling some shares of this outperforming drugmaker to pocket some gains
Jeff Marks34 min ago
CNBC Investing ClubWe're trimming our position in this biotech and adding to our stake in a life-sciences name
Zev Fima3 hours ago
CNBC Investing ClubWhat Cramer is watching Wednesday — JPMorgan misses, Delta forecasts profit, Bed Bath disappoints
Jim Cramer6 hours ago
Read More