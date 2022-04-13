Crypto firm Tether to further reduce holdings of commercial debt in stablecoin reserves

PARIS — Crypto firm Tether is planning to reduce its holdings of commercial debt in its reserves, as the issuer of the world's most-used "stablecoin" continues to face questions about what its digital currency is actually backed by.

Last year, Tether revealed that it held some cash but also bought a large amount of commercial paper, which is short-term corporate debt. This raised concerns given that Tether does not disclose exactly which companies it holds commercial paper from, and where those entities are based.

But the company has been reducing the amount of commercial paper in its reserves. In the fourth quarter of 2021, commercial paper made up just over 30% of Tether's total reserves, down from more than 44% in the third quarter.

"Over time we will keep reducing the commercial paper, we aren't finished yet with the reduction," Paolo Ardoino, chief technology officer of Tether and affiliated cryptocurrency exchange Bitfinex, told CNBC on Wednesday at the Paris Blockchain Week Summit.

Ardoino said Tether has moved the money from this commercial paper to U.S. Treasurys.