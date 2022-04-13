Trump White House aide Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls amid fraud investigation

Former Trump White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from the voter rolls of North Carolina amid an investigation into whether he illegally registered to cast his ballot in that state for the 2020 presidential election.

The Macon County, North Carolina, Board of Elections told NBC News that Meadows was removed from the list of voters on Monday after reviewing documentation that indicates he lived in Virginia and last voted there in the 2021 election, which included races for governor, attorney general and the state's legislature.

North Carolina law says that a registered voter is considered to have lost residence in that state if they vote in another state's election. However, it is not illegal for a person registered to vote in North Carolina to vote elsewhere.

Meadows' spokesman had no comment when contacted by NBC and asked about his removal from the North Carolina voter rolls, which first was reported by The Asheville Citizen-Times.

North Carolina authorities last month opened an investigation into possible voter fraud by Meadows, a former Republican congressman from that state, after a New Yorker magazine article reported that he had said his legal residence in September 2020 was a mobile home in Scaly Mountain, N.C.