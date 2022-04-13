Twitter investors sue Elon Musk for failing to promptly disclose the size of his stake

Elon Musk's Twitter profile displayed on a computer screen and Twitter logo displayed on a phone screen are seen in this illustration photo taken in Krakow, Poland on April 9, 2022.

A group of Twitter shareholders are suing Elon Musk for allegedly failing to disclose he had bought a significant stake in the social media company in the right timeframe.

The Tesla and SpaceX CEO revealed on April 4 that he had amassed a 9.2% stake in Twitter, leading shares to soar as investors viewed the move as a vote of confidence.

But his disclosure may have been too late.

Federal trade laws dictate that investors must inform the Securities and Exchange Commission within 10 days when they take a more than 5% stake in a company.

Musk, who started buying Twitter stock in January, allegedly hit this milestone on March 14, meaning he should have informed the SEC by March 24.

A representative for Musk, the richest person in the world, did not immediately respond to a CNBC request for comment.