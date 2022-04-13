WHO says Covid still a global public health emergency even as deaths fall to lowest level in two years

The World Health Organization on Wednesday said Covid-19 remains a global public health emergency despite the fact that deaths from the virus have fallen to their lowest level since the early days of the pandemic.

The world recorded more than 22,000 deaths from Covid during the week ending April 10, the lowest level since March 30, 2020, according to WHO data. The WHO first declared Covid a global health emergency on Jan. 30, 2020, just over a month after the virus first emerged in Wuhan, China.

WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said declining Covid deaths is good news, but some countries are still experiencing a spike in cases. Tedros said the WHO's committee this week unanimously agreed that Covid remains a public health emergency.

"Far from being the time to drop our guard, this is the moment to work even harder to save lives," Tedros said during a press briefing in Geneva. "Specifically, this means investing so that Covid-19 tools are equitably distributed, and we simultaneously strengthen health systems."

The WHO has called for world leaders to ensure all nations vaccinate 70% of their populations against Covid by the middle of this year. However, 75 countries have vaccinated less than 40% of their populations and 21 nations have vaccinated less than 10% of their people as of March, according to the WHO.